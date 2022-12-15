Vehicles were lined up at 9 o’clock Thursday morning, as the Salvation Army of Rome opened up its 2022 Angel Tree distribution at AdventHealth Stadium.
The program helps local families looking to supplement their Christmas gifts for children up to 12 years old. It also serves seniors and adults with special needs.
“With the price of everything going up, being able to help with gifts and food boxes can really make a difference,” said Capt. Paula Blevins with the Salvation Army of Rome. “Families can then use their money for needs such as food or rent.”
Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an “angel” their Christmas wish list is shared with donors who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. No private information is shared with the public. Donors are only given a first name and Christmas wish list.
According to Blevins, the effort would not be possible without the community. Food boxes were assembled by members of the Trinity United Methodist Church. More than a dozen volunteers also helped load the bags of toys and clothing, along with the food boxes into each vehicle.
She said the Lowe’s distribution center adopted around 100 “angels” while the City of Rome adopted at least 25. Local churches also helped out by adopting children and seniors.
In addition, members of the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary play an integral role in the Angel Tree program every year.
Blevins also thanked the Rome Braves for the use of the stadium.
“Finding a location came down to the wire,” she said. “Then, I remembered the stadium was not being used. The Braves were so great, and I am so thankful they allowed us to use this space.”
In an attempt to cut down on long lines, each family was given a designated time to drive through and pick up their gifts and food boxes.
This year the program benefited approximately 400 children and seniors.