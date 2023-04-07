Last Friday night's successful Doctors vs. Lawyers basketball game held at the Huffman athletic facility at Darlington School raised over $71,000 for the Extra Special People nonprofit organization
The game was nicknamed "Jawbones versus Sawbones," but as far as the game itself, the Sawbones dominated from the outset. Regardless of outcome, the winner was ESP members and their families.
The event featured a halftime performance by ESP participants whose abilities were the spotlight of the night. Participants ranged in age from 6 to 40 years old, and all had the opportunity to showcase their dance skills and basketball sportsmanship on the court.
The event also featured a Darlington fourth-grade class which used their lemonade-making skills to sell the cold beverage and donate the proceeds, over $1,400, to ESP.
The tournament's sponsors, included Riverside Auto, Rome Radiology Group, Harbin Clinic, Rome Orthopedic Center, and several others as well as ESP’s staff and volunteers.
All funds raised from the event will support ESP Rome’s programs, which include after-school activities, weekend club events, employee training programs and summer camp.
To learn more about ESP Rome and its programs, or to donate and volunteer, kindly visit espyouandme.org/rome.
ESP is a non-profit serving families and their children with disabilities since 1986 and helping to create transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families. They offer after-school programs, weekend clubs and an eight-week long summer camp as well as family resources.