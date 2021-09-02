As three more Floyd County residents were listed among the 200-plus others who've died as the result of COVID-19 Thursday, city and county commissioners met with local doctors to discuss the surge of infections and hospitalizations.
Representatives from Harbin Clinic, Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center urged people to use the tools available to slow the spread of the pandemic.
"This week we lost a 13-year-old to a vaccine-preventable illness," said Harbin Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles McBride. "This is something that is preventable."
All spoke of the massive patient influx since early July from the highly infectious Delta variant. They also spoke about the fact that most of those patients had not been vaccinated.
Floyd Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Jones said that, of their COVID-19 patients, 9% had gotten a vaccination and 91% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Looking at those percentages, he said, that means if the community was vaccinated he'd estimate they'd have just 10 patients infected with COVID-19 during a peak infection season.
Another factor that has changed: the number of infected young people has doubled in the past four weeks, according to Dr. Gary Voccio, director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest District. Prior to the start of school, the number of young people infected was negligible.
It's still a small percentage of total cases, around 2% he said, but prior to this surge it was somewhere around 0.4%.
No action was taken at the joint meeting, but both city and county commissions strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated.
"Rome is the medical hub of Northwest Georgia," Mayor Craig McDaniel said. "If this had been 30 years ago, prior to Facebook, I think the vaccination rate would have been higher."
"Instead of listening to doctors and listening to the media, they go on social media," McDaniel said. "We are faced with this problem we have because of social media. People are not making sound judgement."
Staffing problems, low morale
Vaccine hesitancy isn't just something that infects the general public.
Dr. Julie Barnes, chief medical officer at Redmond, said the hospital staffing level is currently around 52%. Dr. Jones said FMC is currently at around 50% and Dr. McBride said Harbin's rate was around 69%.
In the ranks of the vaccinated, physicians for each of the organizations are represented at a much higher rate.
McBride said that 99% of the clinic's physicians are 100% vaccinated and "one is halfway there."
Stemming from lower vaccination rates in other employees, each of the healthcare organizations reported they are facing abysmally low morale and are understaffed.
"Folks need to understand what exactly is being asked of the healthcare sector. Our morale is at an all time low," McBride said. People are shunning medical advice "in favor of 'internet experts'" who lack any training or medical knowledge, he said.
There is a ripple effect. When people need routine care, those resources have been exhausted by the pandemic.
"We're currently losing 7 or 8 nurses each week, which is devastating," Barnes said. During a previous surge they were granted nurses through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, but have so far been denied.
Because people aren't getting vaccinated or following COVID-19 protocols, like they did during the first wave, it's taking a toll on the staff and resources.
"Specifically, oxygen delivery at our facilities is at 300% of the norm," Barnes said. "From a supply standpoint, oxygen is our greatest risk right now."
Even if we are near the peak of new infections, the peak of hospitalizations has yet to follow, McBride said. And the deaths follow 2 to 4 weeks after that peak.
"Vaccines are the way we're going to get out of this," Dr. Voccio said. "This vaccine is effective, clearly effective against COVID."