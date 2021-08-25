The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division is investigating trout disease at the Summerville and Buford trout hatcheries.
Initial testing results indicate that both hatcheries are positive for whirling disease and infectious hematopoietic necrosis virus.
“While neither WHD or IHNV are harmful to humans, these diseases can cause high trout mortalities in hatchery systems and in the wild, and there are no known therapeutic treatments to eliminate these pathogens,” said WRD Chief of Fisheries Scott Robinson.
The division has temporarily suspended its trout stocking program.
It is "in the process of collecting additional trout samples. for disease analysis, investigating the source for both pathogens, and identifying disinfectant methodologies for treating the hatcheries,” Robinson said.
This is the first documented occurrence of whirling disease in Georgia. First detected in the U.S. in 1958, whirling disease can kill 90% or more of the young rainbow trout it infects.
The disease is caused by a microscopic parasite that damages cartilage and skeletal tissue, causing diseased fish to swim in a "whirling" motion.
IHNV is caused by the Salmonid Novirhabdovirus and is passed through contact with urine, mucus, and other fluids. All species of trout are susceptible.
Infected fish may exhibit lethargy, whirling behavior, darkened coloration, and swelling in the head and abdomen.
Anglers who see a trout that may be affected by WHD or IHNV can help by taking photos and video of the fish, including close ups of its spine. Note where it was caught and email the Wildlife Resources Division at trout@dnr.ga.gov.
Also, properly clean all equipment such as boats, trailers, waders, boots, float tubes and fins of mud before leaving the area. Thoroughly dry the equipment in the sun if possible before reuse.
If you are traveling directly to other waters, clean your equipment with a 10% solution of chlorine bleach or use another set of equipment.
Robinson said to never transport live fish between bodies of water or release or dispose of them anywhere other than the location they were caught.