Most people visiting Georgia’s state parks and recreation areas under Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter in place order have adhered to social distancing rules, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Col. Thomas Barnard, director of the agency’s Law Enforcement Division, says game wardens are reporting that the majority of visitors are following Kemp’s executive order. Those who are not are unclear on the details, and they are compliant when asked to disperse.
“I believe most people want to do their part in helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Barnard said in a release. “Those that we do find in groups just don’t know, understand, or remember the specifics of the order.”
While a wide swath of businesses and establishments will be allowed to reopen Friday under another executive order from Kemp, state parks and beaches have remained open since the social distancing mandate began.
In the 7,844 cumulative hours that game wardens worked on enforcement of the order between March 31 and April 19, they documented verbal warnings to 476 individuals and made only one felony arrest. In six cases, the officers dispersed groups of 30 or more and all were compliant.
The order to shelter in place, which is in effect through April 30, states that visitors must comply with the rules to keep at least six feet from those not living in their household, and that gatherings should be no more than 10 people at a time.
According to Barnard, blatant disregard of or failure to comply with the order after being warned could result in a reckless conduct charge, but arrests are a last resort and not the focus for his officers.
“The overall goal is to stop the virus from spreading, not to write citations and make arrests. That’s why our emphasis is on education and information. Our citizens get it, and we appreciate their cooperation,” Barnard said.
Kemp designated all state law enforcement agencies to enforce the shelter in place order and to perform other duties to assist in the COVID-19 crisis, and game wardens have been a part of that as well as performing their normal duties.
Game wardens are embedded at the GEMA State Operations Center and the Strategic National Stockpile Warehouse, and also provide medical supply transportation and security of the specimen points of collection sites for testing of COVID-19 being operated throughout the state.
“Our governor put great trust in the department from the beginning to help give Georgians a degree of normalcy and to protect Georgians by reinforcing compliance with COVID-19 recommendations,” DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said. “I am proud of our governor’s focused directives and the commitment of Georgians to come together during this difficult time, which has resulted in our game wardens observing high levels of compliance and very few cases of defiance.”