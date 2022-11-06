The next couple of weeks are the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions in Northwest Georgia, according to data analyzed by researchers at the University of Georgia and biologists with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The crashes correspond to the timing of the rut, or breeding season, which varies locally. During the rut, the desire to breed causes deer to become more active compared to the rest of the year. Bucks move more and become less secretive, making them easier to hunt and more susceptible to being hit by motor vehicles.
“Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the annual peak time of year for deer movement,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist with DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division.
“Keep in mind that deer often travel in groups, so if a deer crosses the road ahead of you there is a good chance that another will follow," Killmaster said. "In many cases, that second deer is the one hit as the driver assumes the danger has passed and fails to slow down.”
With daylight savings time, rush hour for most commuters tends to fall during the same hours in which white-tailed deer are most active – dawn and dusk.
The takeaway from recent DNR advisories is to remember that deer are wild and, therefore, can be unpredictable. A deer calmly standing on the side of a road may bolt into or across the road rather than away from it when startled by a vehicle.
During the fall breeding season, deer movement often brings them in contact with roadways that cross their natural habitats. And road shoulders generally provide beneficial food plants that attract them.
If it is too late to avoid a collision, drivers are advised to slow down as much as possible to minimize damage. Resist the urge to swerve to avoid the deer, as this may cause further damage, sending drivers off the road or causing a collision with another vehicle.