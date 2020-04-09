Up until a week ago when Gov. Brian Kemp signed the statewide shelter in place order, Georgia State Parks and Public Fishing Areas had been seeing near record numbers of spring activity.
Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Sgt. Mike Barr said Thursday that lots of Georgians, as well as folks from neighboring states, are taking advantage of the outdoors.
Dennis Shiley, manager of the Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area northwest of Rome said he believes his campground has actually seen even more use since the governor signed the shelter-at-home order.
The Rocky Mountain campground as 36 RV camping sites and nine primitive camping sites.
"We have not done anything special to distance the campers," Shiley said. "There are posters put up that talk about COVID-19 and the requirements CDC has laid out for social distancing and what to do if you meet people on trails."
Many of the DNR law enforcement Division personnel, as well as game management biologists and technicians, have been pressed into service as part of the state's effort to deliver badly needed medical supplies to healthcare facilities across the region.
"That's been one of our priorities," Barr said.
David Gregory, a wildlife biologist in the Armuchee office has been among those officers delivering medical supplies for the last week and not out in the woods checking on turkey hunts.
Personnel who have not been re-assigned as part of the medical logistics effort, are doing their best to patrol public areas and educate people about the importance of social distancing while still getting some exercise and fresh air.
"We are keeping a close eye on public gatherings once they are seen," Shiley said. Sgt. Barr also said the law enforcement section has helped personnel at the state parks control access to some state parks.
"For example at Cloudland Canyon State Park we're limited to 150 vehicles per day so we literally have scheduled some people who are working almost non-stop," said Barr.
Oglethorpe Power did make the decision to close the beach about a month ago.
Turkey harvest numbers way up
Barr said that the preliminary number so for the spring turkey harvest are also way up over previous years.
In Floyd County, hunters have harvested 227 gobblers barely three weeks into the season that opened March 21. Last year 268 birds were killed doe the entire season which runs through mid-May.
The numbers are similar in each of Rome's neighboring communities. In Bartow County, 237 turkies have been killed already this year, compared to 267 for the entire season a year ago.
In Chattooga County, the number this year is 106 compared to 128 the entire 2019 season. The Gordon County numbers are 154 this year versus 172 last year. Walker County has reported 170 kills this year as opposed to 190 a year ago and in Polk County it is 215 this year compared to 263 for the entire season last year.
Barr also said big game license sales are up pretty significantly.
"I'm sure that's related to everybody being off work and having time to consider that as exercise under the governor's order," Barr said.