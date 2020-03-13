Northwest Georgia District Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio believes we will see many more cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County and across the region before the spread of the virus is contained.
At this point local healthcare officials in Floyd County have confirmed six positive cases of COVID-19. Dr. Voccio, who heads up the 10 county health district said he was aware of seven within the entire district.
He applauded the decision by local school systems to shut down, along with decisions to cancel many large events -- measures which he believes should help slow down the spread of the virus.
"It will give everyone time to reassess the situation," Voccio said. However, he cautioned that it many be some time before the health care community can determine how effective all of the cancellations and shut downs have been.
The spread of the virus takes place in one of two ways:
If an infected person coughs or sneezes in close proximity to another person the virus can remain in the immediate environment for approximately three hours.
When a person comes into contact with a surface that has been exposed within three days. The virus can live on hard surfaces for up to 72 hours, he said.
A study done by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore showed it typically takes about five days from the time someone is exposed to the time symptoms -- such as coughing, sneezing and high temperatures -- to show up. That time to show as symptomatic could range from two to 14 days, he said, and they're not sure if someone who has not shown symptoms could spread the virus.
The age range of people being treated in Floyd County who have been confirmed with the virus is from 46 to 82.
"It appears that none of them had traveled outside of the country so how they acquired it is still under investigation," Voccio said.
At this point, there are not enough tests kits available to local healthcare providers. But even if there were multiple logistical issues remain, such as who would perform the testing, whether there is enough protective gear available for test administrators and where would the tests be sent after they are taken.
There is still no specific treatment for COVID-19, he said. People who start to display minimal symptoms should call their individual family physician first and not go to the hospital.
"You can't just go to an emergency room and expect to be seen immediately," Dr. Voccio said. "The emergency rooms are being overwhelmed with people displaying respiratory symptoms."
District Communications Director Logan Boss added that the risk to average healthy person is still very minimal.
Those over the age of 60, and particularly those over the age of 80 along with people who have underlying health care issues remain at the greatest risk.