As the 14th District GOP convention stretched into the afternoon, a motion to censure Georgia's governor failed.
When finally brought to the floor, the motion to censure Gov. Brian Kemp during the Saturday convention in Dalton failed to reach the number of votes needed.
Kemp, who was in attendance at the convention, received a "pretty good reception," Floyd County GOP Chair Luke Martin said.
Kemp, alongside U.S. Reps. Marjorie Greene and Buddy Carter, spoke during the Northwest Georgia congressional district gathering. At one point Greene announced she would hold a May 27 rally in Dalton with embattled Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz as part of their "America First Rally" tour.
Martin was awarded the Rising Star Award at the convention and local GOP delegate Jamie Palmer was elected to the post of 14th District secretary.
Representatives of the district did pass a resolution requesting to keep the counties currently in the 14th district during the redistricting process this year.
In the next few months the Georgia Legislature will begin redrawing lines of the state’s legislative and congressional districts. The process occurs every 10 years after U.S. Census data is released.
"I’m so honored and thankful to #GA14 for passing this resolution today at our district convention with overwhelming support," Greene wrote on a Twitter post.