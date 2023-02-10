Discussions are continuing regarding noise complaints from residents near a temporary metal recycling operation in Lindale, but work has been ceased.
County commissioners and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord have been in discussion with Rome-Floyd County Development Authority personnel as well as Georgia Power and Bordeau to seek a solution after area residents complained of extremely loud noise emanating from the recycling operations.
"From my perspective this is a good example of citizens raising concerns and companies like Georgia Power and Bordeau Metals being good corporate citizens," Floyd County Commission Chair Allison Watters said Friday.
She spoke positively of ongoing discussions to rectify the issues but could not comment on particular details as of Friday.
"At Georgia Power, we always work to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve," said Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft. "We’re aware of the concerns regarding the offsite recycling activities being managed by our contractor and are continuing to work with them to address (those issues). As of Feb. 3, we have directed our contractor to stop sending materials from Plant Hammond to their vendor at the metal recycling facility on Enterprise Drive."
The site, located near homes on The Trail off of Booze Mountain Road, is owned by Bordeau Metals, a company that specializes in metal recycling. It is working as a subcontractor to a company that is taking the metal from Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond, a coal-fired power plant that operated outside Rome from 1954 until it was retired in 2019.
However, since work began, multiple people complained of the crashing sound as massive piles of metal are chopped and sorted for recycling, often starting as early as 7 a.m., according to residents.
Other residents complained that they are unable to use their back yards, or even let their dogs play outside, due to the thunderous noise.
Bordeau purchased the 18-acre property for $25,000 an acre. When the project is finished, and Bordeau moves from the area, the Rome-Floyd Development Authority has the first right to purchase the property. That means the authority will have the option to buy the land, which will be cleared, graded and pad-ready for any future industrial application.
The estimated length of the Georgia Power recycling project, the one project that Bordeau is allowed to conduct on the property, is between three and five years.
Special provisions in the purchase agreement call for Bordeau to use the property as a “lay down” yard, “for the purposes of gathering, collecting, cutting, resizing for a limited time period certain metals which have been obtained from the demolition and scrapping of Plant Hammond.”
They are required to maintain a buffer zone between the residential neighborhood, and they are not allowed to store hazardous materials on site.