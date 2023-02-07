As the discussion begins for a potential 2023 special purpose, local option sales tax package to put before voters in November, Rome and Floyd County officials are working to establish some ground rules.
County Manager Jamie McCord and City Manager Sammy Rich discussed the need to establish basic ground rules regarding what type of projects should be approved by the committee.
"What we know from previous SPLOSTs is that the projects need to be more thoroughly examined before being presented to voters," said McCord. "Because it's OK if you are only given 80% of a budget for asphalt paving, but not when you're building a structure."
"You can't fund only 50% of a building; you need to get it completed," McCord said.
A large part of this, McCord and Rich agreed, was the need for more time to properly review proposals.
"When voters approve projects in November, we might not begin building for a year after that," Rich said. "So costs can change, so these proposals need to account for changing costs as well."
Officials also quickly reviewed an initial batch of citizen proposals that were submitted to the SPLOST committee through either the city and counties websites or in person.
The initial proposals cover a range of projects, from paving on Mango Road near Model High School and improvements to Eagle Park to new sidewalks and more aircraft hangars at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Officials also discussed the cut-off for citizen SPLOST project submissions, which was set at March 30.
However, McCord noted that the earlier the submission is received, the more time the committee will have to consider the request and understand the actual financial requirements.
The Joint Services Committee also began outlining the composition of the SPLOST committee, which will consist of six members appointed by the county, four by the city and one by Cave Spring.
Another idea was the potential for a transportation SPLOST. That penny sales tax addition would be specifically for transportation and infrastructure projects in Rome and Floyd County.
A regional 2012 T-SPLOST, which covered 14 counties, was not approved by voters. Changes by the state legislature have allowed counties to separately put proposals to voters, instead of regionally.
Counties and regions that have passed T-SPLOSTs get additional benefits from the state, including a reduction of the 30% match for local road grants.
City and county officials agreed to put together a small panel to discuss what a transportation SPLOST would look like, and the type of projects which could be included.