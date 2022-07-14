As the River District redevelopment projects push forward along Fifth Avenue and West Third Street, Downtown Development Authority officials are working on promoting some of the businesses that are currently there.
The River District water and sewer improvements have been well underway for about a month now and are expected to last through September. City crews have been upgrading the water lines in the area for fire protection, while doing maintenance on sewer lines.
However, the infrastructure work along Fifth Avenue has detoured drivers and much of the traffic through the small business area.
DDA Executive Director Aundi Lesley said some of the businesses have reached out to her department, requesting some help in notifying residents that they are still open.
"I think some people are just avoiding the area entirely because the roads are closed off," Lesley said during a DDA Board meeting Thursday morning.
As construction continues through September, the director and marketing coordinator Megan Otwell will be featuring many of the businesses on social media and doing some business spotlights in an effort to increase interest in the area.
"This is probably the tip of the iceberg in terms of what is to come in the River District. We really hope that this social media campaign will encourage people to shop those businesses," Lesley said.
DDA board member Kelli Duncan, who is one of the co-owners of Revive Cycleworks in the River District, also asked if the businesses could get updates on how infrastructure work is going and when they should expect roads to be closed.
In the meantime, the Rome Public Works committee have been mulling over different design ideas for the new streetscapes. Lesley said nothing has been decided or officially approved, but one design included a small roundabout and a small pocket park in the area.
Over on West Third Street, CRE Impact has begun demolition on a few of the buildings in preparation for the private redevelopment portion of the project.
In the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax, $2 million was earmarked to revamp the River District. In addition to this, CRE Impact has bought multiple properties along West Third Street in preparation to build a multi-use apartment complex, including a coffee shop and rooftop restaurant.