While local police are strongly encouraging the installation of speed cameras near Armuchee Elementary School, Floyd County Board of Education members are hesitant to immediately jump on board.
The Floyd County Police Department were originally inspired to implement the speed cameras after seeing the success Rome Police Department had with their Redspeed cameras along Veterans Memorial Highway near Rome Middle School and Rome High School.
With last year’s major increase in wrecks along major roads, county police began working on possibly installing the cameras in the Armuchee community along Highway 27.
Armuchee Elementary School was chosen over Armuchee High School since there’s a traffic light in place already at the high school.
The school zone has a speed limit of 45 miles per hour during school hours, and for an hour before and after. However, multiple speeding surveys were conducted in that zone and found many drivers going 11 miles and more over the speed limit.
With the Redspeed cameras, anybody travelling 11 miles over the speed limit or more would be clocked and fined for speeding.
Because of this, some of the school board members voiced concern over this becoming a speed trap.
During a work session Monday, boardmember Chip Hood said that the sign notifying the driver of the cameras is too small and people driving might not realize the cameras are active.
RedSpeed representative and Senior Vice President Greg Parks said they can adjust the speed at which the cameras clock depending on the time of day. For instance, a school in Duluth has the cameras clocking anyone travelling 11 miles per hour over the speed limit during the drop-off and pick-up times, but they change it to 16 miles per hour over during the middle of the day.
Parks also said they can adjust the size of the sign, depending on what the Georgia Department of Transportation allows.
The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed, the company that provides the cameras.
None of the fines will go to the county school system, Superintendent Glenn White said.
The Floyd County Commission would have to approve the speed cameras first then Floyd County Schools would have to apply for a permit through the Georgia Department of Transportation to operate the cameras.
Parks also said there would be a lot of public service announcements and advertising to let the community know about the cameras before the fines begin.
School Board Attorney King Askew said he will discuss with County Attorney Virginia Harman before the board makes a final decision.