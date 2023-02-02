Lakeisha Morgan speaks into a megaphone as students and parents protest across the street from Coosa High School on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, saying a series of incidents involving racial harassment had not been addressed by the school system.
A lawsuit filed by five Black Coosa High School students claiming the Floyd County school system discriminated against them and failed to address racially motivated incidents at the school continues to work its way through pretrial proceedings in U.S. District Court.
The lawsuit was originally filed in May 2022. An amended version removing a majority of the Floyd County Board of Education members as defendants was filed in August 2022. At that time, Board Chair Melinda Strickland was still a named defendant alongside the Floyd County school district. She was later removed without prejudice in October 2022.
The plaintiffs contend that the board was the policy-making body in the school system and should be named as defendants in that official capacity. However, a motion filed by attorneys for the school district successfully had the board members removed, contending that the plaintiffs had not stated a claim as to what particular policy discriminated against the Coosa High students.
“Plaintiffs have failed to identify a disciplinary policy that exists or was allegedly applied in a discriminatory manner,” the motion to dismiss stated.
U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May has given the parties eight months to conduct discovery, the formal process of exchanging information concerning evidence they intend to present at trial. No formal trial date has been set.
Background
The students are alleging that the administration at Coosa High School allowed White students to participate in racially discriminatory acts on school grounds — including the reenactment of the murder of a Black man by police as well as threats and the display of a Confederate flag.
When they complained about the actions to administrators, the plaintiffs stated, they were ignored and the White students weren’t disciplined. When Black students sought to wear clothing with Black Lives Matter messages and hold an anti-racist sit in, they were punished.
The school system contends that none of their staff engaged in discriminatory or retaliatory practices. They maintain that the school system’s policies were not discriminatory or applied in a discriminatory manner.
“Any suspension of the (Black Coosa High School students) was not because of the protest but were for violations of school rules. In addition, White students were also suspended or other disciplinary actions were taken for violating school rules, when appropriate,” court filings state.