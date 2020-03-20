The housing authority will not be evicting tenants, based on federal regulations, during the current COVID-19 health emergency.
"I am sort of happy that we cannot evict anybody now. I don't think now is the time," Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Director Sandra Hudson said.
Hudson did say that dispossessory warrants will still be sought for those who have failed to make rent payments, or for tenants holding over.
That impacts people who have already received a termination letter and eviction notice but the person had not moved out by the date stipulated on the formal notice.
"We still have to do our due diligence and follow our policy, even though we know there's no way we can go through the eviction procedure. It all stops at the Magistrate Court right now," Hudson said.
Tenants who still have not made a March payment can do so via drop box locations at each of the different housing units.
The housing authority has shut down its offices through March 31 to allow staff to practice social distancing.
The shut down also impacts the community center and gymnasium on Division Street in West Rome as well as the new Envision Center in the Willingham Village complex.
Maintenance work will continue and residents of public housing with emergency needs can contact an on-call worker at the following phone numbers:
Hight Homes (Highrises) and Avenue B - 706-252-4644
John Graham Homes (East Rome), Cave Spring and Rockmart - 706-252-4640
Main High Apartments (Green and Gold) & Joe Wright Village, Pennington Avenue, Willingham Village, Village Green & Willingham at Division - 706-252-4641
Ashland Park - 706-506-2940
Inmate laborers are picking up trash in all of the public housing communities Monday through Thursday, with the exception of Ashland Park. Maintenance staff will pick up garbage on Fridays.
Hudson said applications for public housing are in the lobby at 800 North Fifth Avenue, one of the high rise units. Those in need who are looking for housing can return the applications to the central office adjacent to Publix and slip it under the door.