DIGS, Inc. has reached an exciting milestone in Rome.
The local organization dedicated to developing independence, growth, and security for adults with developmental challenges has secured a second personal care home.
Founding member, Barbara Monday, said the home is decked out and ready for residents to move in.
"We're just so excited. These homes take years to complete and it's such an important part of caring for our disabled community."
The new house, dubbed the "Barbara Monday Home," will house four adult women. The first DIGS house was designated for men.
Future occupants have already decorated their bedrooms and are now just waiting on the remaining paperwork to be completed by the state.
The home has been ready since April of last year, but because of the pandemic Monday said they have had to wait longer for state inspection papers to be signed.
"Now that a virtual inspection has been completed, the process should move along more quickly, and the women will be able to move in soon."
Developmental Disability Ministries (DDM) is a non-profit based in Norcross, which is in charge of running the homes. Monday said this will make the 22nd home, including the two DIGS homes, that they operate in Georgia.
DIGS was incorporated in 2006 and became an official 501(c) 3 non-profit organization by 2007.
Founding members included local concerned parents and citizens as well as special education teachers all of whom shared the common goal of wanting better housing accommodations, employment opportunities, and community activities for the disabled adult population in the Rome area.
"We saw a lot of our disabled come up through school together, where they were socially engaged for years." Monday said a big problem was how, after graduating high school, disabled individuals simply had no way of being together because of the lack of community activities and occasions for them to socialize.
"We were very concerned about regression," she said. "Our disabled desperately need to be able to socialize and need opportunities to experience independent living as best they can."
The DIGS homes provide that.
In the new house, residents will share a spacious kitchen/dining room, living room, and art and crafts area. Each bedroom is complete with a private bath. In addition, the home has a laundry room and an indoor storage room complete with a freezer. Staff is on hand 24/7 providing residents with any assistance they may need, in addition to teaching life skills like cooking or doing laundry.
Monday's own son, Tom Dahn, is a special needs adult who has been residing in the first DIGS home since it was opened in 2015.
"We met for years before we founded DIGS because we were looking for what we needed for our children," Monday said. "I wasn't the only one who was concerned about what would happen to my son if I died."
Monday said that by DIGS building their homes they will always have permanent homes.
"They will always have a place to live for as long as they can live here."
Monday stressed that housing would not be possible without the unyielding support and generosity of community members and local businesses and organizations that have donated their time and services to seeing the homes to completion.
"Thank you to everyone who believed in us and our mission by making donations, large or small," she said. "Every penny helped to get us where we are today."
Monday wished to especially recognize the Ball Cup employees who deep cleaned the home and donated a brand new vacuum cleaner. Also, John Schultz and Floyd County Master Gardeners who provided landscaping and plants.
"They have all made our new home so beautiful."
Monday invites the public to take a virtual tour of the new home at the following link: https://digsrome.org/about-digs/housing/
Anyone interested in making donations toward the third DIGS home may contact Charlie Schroeder at 770-324-2391 or mail a check to DIGS, Inc. PO Box 1053 Rome, Ga 30162-1053.
There is also a PayPal portal at the following link: https://digsrome.org/ways-to-give/