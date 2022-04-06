Visitors to this weekend's Spring Art Market at the Rome Civic Center might walk past a selection of handmade yard and painted decor items.
These aren't just any pieces of art. They're made by Rome residents for whom mundane tasks are seen as major accomplishments. They're made by folks with developmental disabilities.
DIGS (which stands for Developing Independence, Growth and Security) is a local nonprofit dedicated to encouraging people with disabilities to grow skills and build relationships with others. They help adults with developmental delays find independence and foster life skills by providing resources and activities. DIGS provides housing, work and leisure opportunities.
The Spring Art Market is just one of the opportunities DIGS uses to showcase the garden art, trinkets and garden tools made and decorated by volunteers as well as clients. The sale of these items is one of the main sources of the organization's funding, said DIGS Vice President Barbara Monday.
What started in Monday's backyard is now a warehouse dedicated to creating handmade art such as wind chimes and fairy houses.
DIGS also offers dance, choir, art, camera and skills building clubs. Monday said the Snap Happy Camera Club gives members the opportunity to travel and experience new places when they may not otherwise have done so.
"Just like we're lifelong learners, they should be lifelong learners too and have those opportunities. That's where DIGS fills that gap for them," Monday said.
The Just As I Am choir is a popular DIGS activity, and on Tuesday they held their first rehearsal since the covid pandemic began two years ago. The reunion was full of hugs and smiles since everyone was just so happy to see each other, she said.
"With choir, none of them thought that people would appreciate them singing or doing choir," Monday added. "But in experiencing that, and learning that people did appreciate what they do, they grow in self confidence and pride in themselves, where before they didn't have much of that at all."
Another of DIGS' missions is to provide work opportunities. They do this by teaching skills that can be used in a work environment.
"We've got to start somewhere," Monday said. "And getting jobs is probably going to be one of the hardest things."
The organization provides an opportunity for disabled individuals to practice those skills in a controlled environment as two volunteers packaged candy to sell at the market. The short shifts simulate a work environment and will prepare them for the work force, she stated.
Those interested in seeing or purchasing the art and decor made by DIGS volunteers and clients can visit the Spring Art Market at the Rome Civic Center Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone who would like to find out about volunteer opportunities with DIGS can call 706-266-2384.