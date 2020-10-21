The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is launching the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to cover the cost of heating bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers for late fall 2020.
Those who are 65 or older or residents that are "medically homebound" can apply for the program beginning Nov. 2.
It opens Dec. 1 to all others who come from a household that makes no more than 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. For example, the income cap for household of one is $25,025 and a household of four has a threshhold of $48,125.
All funds will be administered through local Community Action Agencies on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Tallatoona Community Action Partnership oversees all of the CAAs in Northwest Georgia.
The Tallatoona Floyd Human Resource Development Center at 126 Hicks Drive serves Rome and Floyd County. For more information, contact the center at 770-817-4666 or the Tallatoona corporate office at 678-721-9391.
All applicants must supply the following with their application:
1. Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating providers.
2. Social Security numbers for each member of the household.
3. Proof of citizenship for each member of the household.
4. Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household. Proof of income can include, but is not limited to, a paycheck stub or a letter granting public assistance.
5. Social Security or unemployment benefits for all household members, if applicable.
The program will run through March 2021, after which it will switch over to help pay for cooling and air conditioning bills for low-income families.