The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is launching the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program on Nov. 2 to cover the cost of heating bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers for late fall 2020.
Those who are 65 or older or residents that are "medically homebound" can apply for the program beginning Nov. 2. All others who come from a household that makes less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. For example, a household of one would have to make $25,025 or less to qualify and a household of four would have to make $48,125 to qualify.
All funds will be administered through local Community Action Agencies on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Tallatoona Community Action Partnership oversees all of the CAAs in Northwest Georgia, while the Tallatoona Floyd Human Resource Development Center at 126 Hicks Drive serves Rome and Floyd County. You can contact the center at 770-817-4666 or the Tallatoona corporate office at 678-721-9391 for more information.
All applicants must apply the following with their application:
1. Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating providers.
2. Social Security numbers for each member of the household.
3. Proof of citizenship for each member of the household.
4. Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household. Proof of income can include, but is not limited to, a paycheck stub or a letter granting public assistance.
5. Social Security or unemployment benefits for all household members, if applicable.
The program will run through March 2021, which it will then switch over to help pay for cooling and air conditioning bills for low-income families.