The local Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is looking for people to help sponsor 23 children in foster care who need Christmas presents.
Foster Care Administrator Deanna Marsh said they already have all of the children listed by number on their website, which can be found on the Restoration Rome Facebook page, along with their wish lists and the children’s sizes.
Marsh has been helping oversee the Cheerful Givers program since she started about five years ago. They currently have about 250 Floyd County kids in foster care and they want to make sure each one has a good Christmas.
She said the pandemic hasn’t had a strong impact on the program this year, but if anyone feels uncomfortable shopping and still wishes to sponsor a child, they can contact Marsh to work it out.
Many of the kids also live outside Floyd County and Marsh wants to try and mail all of the gifts as soon as possible.
People can drop off unwrapped toys and gifts at Restoration Rome at 1400 Crane St. no later than Dec. 11. The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for present drop off. They must be marked with the child’s number listed on the website as well.
“We really appreciate all the help we’ve gotten so far, as well as the whole community for helping the kids,” Marsh said.
For more information, email Marsh at deanna.marsh@dhs.ga.gov.
New Beginning Outreach Christmas Crusade
Misti Hyde from New Beginning Outreach Ministries of North Rome Church of God is also looking for sponsors and donors for their Christmas Crusade.
The program helps bring toys and gifts to local kids in need in the Rome-Floyd area. The nonprofit organization works with local agencies and organizations such as DFCS, Open Door Ministries and families from Main Elementary.
Over the past 13 years, they’ve grown from sponsoring 75 kids the first year to 500.
People can choose to either buy presents from a list the organization creates or donate through the Giving Tree at the church, which is a tree with ornaments that represent different dollar amounts that can be donated to the organization.
Donors can choose which amount they want to give and hand the ornament to Hyde or another volunteer to confirm that they will give that amount. Hyde then takes the name and amount down on a list.
People can also donate on the church’s website under “Give.”
Since they can’t do their usual fundraiser this year, they will be hosting a Truck Meet at North Rome Church of God at 1929 N. Broad St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12.
To participate, people must either donate $10 or bring an unwrapped remote control car or baby doll.
For more information, you can contact the church at 706-291-6687.