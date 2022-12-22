Earlier this month it was announced that a site in Bartow County has been selected for a new electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility that would create more than 3,500 jobs. Economic development officials are keeping an eye open for opportunities to attract suppliers for that plant to Rome and Floyd County.
The SK On facility in Bartow County will provide electric batteries for Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. The investment is estimated at $4 billion to $5 billion.
The site, located in the Bartow Centre on U.S. 411, is only eight miles from the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority’s Enterprise Corner.
“We’re excited for Cartersville and hopefully some things will trickle down,” said Rome-Floyd Development Authority board chair Jimmy Byars. “411 looks like it may become the economic engine it was designed to be years ago.”
Enterprise Corner contains around 200 acres, located off Bass Ferry Road. Access to the property, purchased in 2021, fronts Highway 411. The land is only 20 miles from I-75.
“We know that suppliers will be coming in for the manufacturing plant, and not all will be on campus,” said development authority President and CEO Missy Kendrick.
The one question on a lot of people's minds is how to provide all the workers that will be needed. That's where workforce development comes in.
Alex Williams is the director for the Rome-Floyd County Chamber's workforce development program. He recently told the development authority that an important component is the local college and career academies that offer career pathways, internships and apprenticeships.
"We recently had a career and college showcase at the Floyd County CCA, to get parents of middle school students especially to start thinking about the jobs, careers, and pathways ahead," Williams said. "Not everyone is is going to go to college in a four-year institution. You take 100 high school freshmen, and about 61 will graduate high school and go to a four-year college. Then, only 41 will remain in college their sophomore year. So, we really have to focus in on not everyone having to have a four-year degree to be able to make a great living with a great salary."
Regional resources are also vital to workforce development. Those include the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, iWorks, the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, and the NWGA Center for Independent Living.
According to Williams, some of the challenges to getting more people into the workforce include the need for affordable childcare and housing.
"I think some of these housing prices are too high for this market, relative to Atlanta," he said. "It's not just about affordable housing, it's attainable housing. Housing looks different for so many people. It's not the cookie-cutter, three bedroom and two bath, American dream-type aspect that it once was. It looks so much different than that."