Plans for new housing developments on Chateau Drive and Eden Valley Road will go before the Floyd County Commission for decisions Tuesday night.
They're among the seven land use applications scheduled for public hearings and votes at the meeting set for 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
A request from LivingProof Recovery to open a men's residential facility in the former South Winds Inn motel at 3840 Martha Berry Blvd. is part of the agenda.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department and Planning Commission are both recommending approval of the necessary special use permit. However, the citizen board's public hearing early this month drew concerns from nearby property owners.
Twenty townhomes are planned on 8.5 acres on Chateau Drive near the Guest House and Eastland Court apartments. The property is currently zoned for suburban residential development. Planning staff and the planning commission both recommend rezoning for multi-family homes.
A subdivision with about 68 single-family homes is planned for a 31-acre parcel on Eden Valley Road that is currently zoned for suburban residential use. However, the developer is seeking a change to high density traditional residential to allow smaller setbacks.
The houses on the smallest lots would be about 1,300 square feet, set back at least 5 feet from the property lines. The planning commission recommended approval in a 7-2 vote.
Two other applications dealing with residential land use got mixed reviews.
Planners are backing a request to rezone about 50 undeveloped acres on Billy Pyle Road from suburban residential to agricultural residential use.
They split on a request for the same change for parcels at 545, 547 and 555 Burnett Ferry Road. Staff recommended denial but the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval. The acreage is within walking distance of Alto Park Elementary School in an area developing with homes on smaller lots.
Other hearings are for:
* a rezoning request from community commercial to suburban residential use at 3547 Martha Berry Highway. There is an existing home on the property. Staff and the citizen board both recommend approval.
* a request for light industrial zoning at 31 June St., which is currently zoned for suburban residential development. The property, directly behind a hydraulic repair shop on Calhoun Road, has an existing building with several small storage bays. Planners recommend approval
* a special use permit request for mixed residential and commercial use at 3478 Martha Berry Highway near the Food Lion has been withdrawn.