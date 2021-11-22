Other than dessert and coat donations, the annual Love Feast is all set to go for Thursday.
Rev. Terrell Shields said they have plenty of volunteers and just need people to drop off desserts, warm coats and any monetary donations at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The free Thanksgiving dinner has become a Rome tradition over the last 33 years and Shields said they expect to serve over 2,000 meals this Thursday.
The event, sponsored by the Concerned Citizens of Rome and Floyd County, has traditionally been a sit-down meal over the years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the second year in a row the dinner will be carry-out and to-go only.
The process will be very similar to last year: volunteers put together to-go boxes for some people, while others went through the usual buffet line themselves. Once a person had a to-go box filled with turkey, cranberry sauce, vegetables and other Thanksgiving food, they chose a dessert and headed out the back door.
Anyone in need of a coat or jacket can also grab one on the way out the door.
Those who can’t make it to the Love Feast but need a meal delivered must call 706-234-2091 before Wednesday at 5 p.m. to reserve a meal.
Shields encourages everyone who comes to the dinner to wear a mask to help lessen the spread of COVID-19 at the dinner.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation can make checks payable to “Thanksgiving Love Feast” and mail them to P.O. Box 161, Rome, GA, 30161. People can also send donations over Cashapp using the code $Lovefeast1987.
The Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until meals run out. For any questions or more information, you can contact Shields at 706-234-2091.