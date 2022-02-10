While Floyd and the surrounding Northwest Georgia counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 related deaths, this wave's death rate has taken a lesser toll than previous waves.
The omicron variant has proven to be much more contagious than previous covid variants, due to changes in the molecular structure of the virus.
What makes omicron different from previous covid variants is the increase in the number of spike proteins, or the receptor binding domain. Because of this, it has a greater ability to infect the tissue in the nasal passages and the bronchial tissue in the lungs.
That heightened ability to spread brought a record breaking number of new covid cases to Floyd County and Northwest Georgia, beginning in December.
The omicron surge led to increased hospitalizations and a similar rise in ICU patients, mirroring the trend with previous variants. However, despite much larger infection numbers, omicron has differed by having a lower death rate so far.
According to Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor, when someone dies of covid-related causes, it's difficult to tell what variant they had. However, the recent death rate in Floyd County is only one-third as bad as it was in October.
"Omicron is definitely making people sick, but it seems like delta was more serious," Proctor said. "Usually the people who die from covid had diabetes, heart problems or other underlying conditions."
Despite a lower death toll, Floyd County is seeing a slight increase in deaths from the recent wave of cases. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 19 confirmed covid deaths in January, near the average per month since March 2020. However, Floyd County has had 26 deaths so far in February, 10 of which were reported on Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers have begun to decline, however. On Thursday, Atrium Floyd Medical Center reported 51 covid patients and two under investigation, while Advent Health Redmond reported 49 patients in their facility. That's down from nearly double that number in late January.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been over 970 local covid cases in the last two weeks. However, this number could be much bigger since many people have been taking at-home tests, which are not reported to the database.
There has been a slow decline in cases recently, also seen around the country, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 situation report. The report predicted that, globally, the omicron peak has passed and cases will continue to trend downward, albeit slowly.
People can still order one package of four free rapid tests per household on CovidTests.gov.