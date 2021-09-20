A problem with saying that new COVID-19 cases are down, Georgia Department of Public Health's Northwest District Director Dr. Gary Voccio said, is that it's only relative.
The number of new infections are still very high in Floyd County and Northwest Georgia.
"The numbers were really horrible here in Northwest Georgia," he said. "We were having 1,200 new cases a day, it's now at 600 a day."
Looking at Floyd County specifically, in the past two weeks, 1,130 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. That's down from peaks in the first two weeks of September, when those two-week numbers were near or above 2,000 new cases.
Another issue is that testing is way down, Voccio said. One way to gauge testing is to look at testing participation numbers as well as the positivity rate -- the percentage of people who test positive for the virus in a given time.
Floyd County average positivity rates have remained at or above a 20% mark since late August. Public health officials said that means there's not enough testing to adequately determine the actual, rather than reported, amount of spread.
The modest decline in new cases is forecast to continue for a few more weeks, Voccio said, but he doesn't expect to see a significant decline in deaths for the time being.
The cycle of a dip followed by an increase in new COVID-19 cases, then hospitalizations has, without fail, been followed by a surge in deaths weeks later. We're currently in that stage in Northwest Georgia -- September has been the deadliest month in Floyd County in 2021.
After only one COVID-19 death reported in June and three in July, deaths began to follow the surge of new cases, which began in mid-July. The state reported 12 confirmed local COVID-19 deaths in August and, so far, 40 deaths in September.
Three more deaths were reported locally on Saturday, according to DPH data.
Awaiting booster shot approval
At this point a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is only available for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Food and Drug Administration recently stated that all COVID-19 vaccines cleared in the U.S. provide sufficient protection against severe disease and death from the virus without additional doses.
An advisory panel last week urged the agency to recommend Pfizer booster shots for high-risk individuals and those 65 and older. Voccio said they're waiting for approval before they can begin administering booster shots.
More data from vaccine makers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will have to be made available before boosters are available, he said.
In an interview with ABC, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he expects booster data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson would likely be evaluated in “a couple of weeks.”
Until that approval is given, Voccio said, the local department of public health offices are still waiting.
"We get a lot of calls from people (about booster availability)," Voccio said.
According to the state DPH, currently 38% of Floyd County -- or 37,145 people -- are fully vaccinated. At this point 44% of the city and county -- or 42,878 -- have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.