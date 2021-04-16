The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation in Rome is among the organizations that will receive a Southface grant for green building infrastructure improvements.
Southface, an environmental and community development nonprofit, made the announcement this week. Its GoodUse grant program is dedicated to efficiency upgrades to reduce environmental impact and save money that can be reinvested into core programming.
The group of grantees includes three historic theatres, as part of Southface's partnership with the Fox Theatre Institute. Schools, churches and other community-based nonprofits make up the rest.
"Participation in the GoodUse program has the potential to lower climate pollution, including carbon dioxide and methane, while improving overall building performance and reducing an organization's long-term costs," said Southface President Andrea Pinabell. "The savings from these upgrades will enable them to focus their efforts and funding on serving their communities."
Organizations with an annual operating budget below $1 million are eligible for a grant award capped at $30,000 with a 2 to 1 match, for a total project of up to $45,000. Those with budgets between $1 million and $10 million can get up to $60,000, with a 1 to 1 match.
The other theaters on the list are the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta and the Friends of Douglass Theatre Complex in Macon.