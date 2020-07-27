The investigation and court proceedings in a case involving over $6 million in theft from a local school system lasted for years, but in one fell swoop Monday most of it is over.
Multiple defendants in the Floyd County Schools RICO investigation all pleaded guilty to varying participation in a racketeering conspiracy to defraud the Floyd County School system.
Derry Richardson who used his position as maintenance director of the school system to create inflated, and in some cases completely fraudulent, invoices for both construction and maintenance projects.
Richardson's attorney, Amanda Clark Palmer, said he started cooperating with police early on in the investigation.
"He has a lot of regret for what he did," Clark Palmer said.
Judge Jack Niedrach took the recommendation from the Floyd County District Attorney's office and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, followed by 20 years on probation.
There's still a question about how much restitution Richardson will be ordered to pay. Over the next two weeks, Richardson will be going over invoices with investigators to determine how much he is culpable for in this case.
"We're trying to come to an agreement," Clark Palmer said.
During that time he will remain and home and then on August 10 and 8 a.m. will report to the jail to being his sentence.
Dwayne Richardson, Jimmy Richardson, Lisa Richardson, Rodney Holder, Charles Sherman, Russell Burkhalter, Sam Tucker and Harry Bailey all entered negotiated pleas to RICO-related charges Monday morning.
Most of the defendants who pleaded guilty Monday morning were sentenced to either home confinement or probation and several will be required to pay restitution to the county schools or fines.
The charges against Sam Sprewell and David English were dropped by the District Attorney's office. Sprewell has agreed to admit to ethics violations and surrender his educational credentials.
"We are pleased with the result for Sam," said his attorney J.J. Seifert. "The dismissal was the right result under the circumstances."
English paid back money for work not done and he had been victimized by others, his attorney Brian Steel said. He had been unaware of the goings on that led to the company's involvement in the case
"David English has always maintained and will always maintain his complete innocence," Steel said.