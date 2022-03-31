When Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock asked Deputy Chief Curt Pierson what he wanted for his retirement party, Pierson said he wanted a small get together.
Instead, he got multiple members of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department, Rome Police Department and other Rome and Floyd County officials in attendance to celebrate Pierson's 37-year long career with the fire department.
Pierson has slowly made his way up over the years to becoming deputy chief, but he said his best memories are when he was on the truck in his younger years.
"This feels very bittersweet. I'm excited, but it's a bit of an anxious time as well," Pierson said. "I look back at these pictures where I was out in the field as a fireman and bonding with my engine company and spending 24 hours out of 28 hours with these guys sticks out in my mind the most. You build lifelong friendships."
County Manager Jamie McCord said that early on in their careers, himself, Pierson and Brock were in an adult basketball league. McCord joked that they should start one back up soon, but in wheelchairs.
"I've known Curt a very long time and he is a great leader and a great mentor to many people in this room," McCord said.
When Brock presented Pierson with a plaque and a $500 gift card to a sporting goods store, he got a bit choked up.
"Just like so many people here today, I can't tell you what you've meant to me over my career. You've been my mentor since you took me under your wing 32 years ago and I guess you're kicking me out of the nest today... so thank you buddy," Brock said.
Pierson plans to spend his retirement making many trips to Nashville, Tenn., and Denver, Colo., to visit his sons and grandchildren, with his wife of almost 41 years, Beth Pierson.
For any rookie firefighters out there, Pierson says to "work hard and climb as high as you want to climb."