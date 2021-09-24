All ten Northwest Health District health departments will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at state health department vaccination locations on Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 65-years-old and older six months after their initial 2-dose series.
The booster vaccines will also be available to people over 50 with underlying conditions as well as those over 18 who have underlying medical conditions or at an increased risk for exposure and transmission of COVID-19 because of their job.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for a booster, and only people who initially had the Pfizer vaccine are eligible.
"Certain people who received the Moderna vaccine, specifically those with weakened immune systems such as cancer patients and transplant recipients, are already eligible for a third additional shot," said Northwest District Spokesperson Logan Boss. "Our health departments will continue to administer those, too."
The agency said they have enough supply of the Pfizer vaccine to ensure that anyone eligible will have access to the booster.
As of Friday, 47% of Georgians were fully vaccinated. In Northwest Georgia, Floyd County is a little higher than the surrounding area with 39% of its residents fully vaccinated, according to the DPH. Bartow and Gordon are at 35% while Polk and Chattooga were at 34%. Across the U.S. 55% of Americans are vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The public health agency also stressed the importance of vaccination for all Georgians.
"Vaccination is our best tool to protect lives and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state," Nancy Nydam the director of communications for the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a statement.