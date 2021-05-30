State Rep. Katie Dempsey will chair the bipartisan House Study Committee on Childhood Lead Exposure.
The appointment was made Friday by Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge. Other members are Rep. Karla Drenner, D-Avondale Estates; Rep. Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville; Rep. Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta; and Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta.
Dempsey, who heads the House human services budget subcommittee, has long advocated for ways to head off societal problems rooted in childhood illness, deprivation or trauma.
She sponsored House Resolution 52, which created the study committee this past session. Initially, she had hoped for a joint committee with Senate participation as well. However, she said it’s been a difficult year with COVID-19 meeting restrictions combined with the creation of other study committees.
“The effects of lead poisoning are irreversable and we have 14 high risk counties in Georgia,” Dempsey said. “There are very serious effects — and they are not treatable — so we will take it up.”
Researchers have found that even at low levels, lead can damage a child’s brain, lowering intelligence and damaging the ability to control their behavior and attention. At higher levels, lead can affect growth, and it can replace iron in the blood, leading to anemia and fatigue.
An analysis of state data by Georgia Health News and the AJC late last year determined which ZIP Codes have the highest percentages of young children testing high on lead levels in their blood over the past 10 years.
Four ZIP Codes in Northwest Georgia are in the top 100 for risk — two in Floyd County, one in Chattooga and another in Polk.
The Lindale and Silver Creek area covered by the 30147 ZIP Code ranked highest, with 3.91% of children tested showing high levels of lead. The connecting 30161 area — running out to Coosa, through Rome and up to Shannon — had 3.51% in the trouble zone over the past 10 years.
Polk County’s 30125 ZIP Code around Cedartown had 2.97% and the 30753 area running north from Trion in Chattooga County had 2.66% of its kids affected.
Dempsey’s committee will look at the extent of the problem with an eye to prevention and intervention strategies.
She has not yet set a date for the first meeting, but the committee’s term runs through Dec. 1. A final report could include proposed legislation for the 2022 session.