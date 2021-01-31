The Georgia House's amended budget will include funding for a behavioral health crisis center for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," Rep. Katie Dempsey said.
The Rome Republican chairs the human resources subcomittee of the House Appropriations Committee.
Dempsey said the crisis center would include 10 beds specifically designated for patients with IDDs. It will be funded by approximately $1.7 million in Federal Medical Assistance Percentage savings that were identified by the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
"My colleagues and I recognize how the pandemic may be intensely isolating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Dempsey said during an interview last week on Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Lawmakers” show.
"I have listened to my colleagues and constituents’ calls to find a placement for loved ones with IDDs," she continued. "We are currently identifying funding opportunities to provide additional support specifically for people with these issues.”
The interview focused on legislative initiatives to support behavioral and mental health in Georgia. Dempsey said the House Republican Caucus will continue championing improvements to services.
"We want anyone who is fighting through mental health issues to know that we are fighting for you here at the Capitol. You are not alone," she said.
During the “Lawmakers” Legislative Day 5 report, Dempsey said DBHDD and the behavioral health community have been creative in coming up with ways to provide mental health services through the pandemic.
She also said the House Appropriations Committee has leveraged federal funding in the Amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget to continue mental and behavioral health services across the state.
To watch the "Lawmakers" segment online, visit video.GPB.org.