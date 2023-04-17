Dempsey applauds signing of seizure protocol bill into law

Pictured from left are First Lady Marty Kemp, Gov. Brian Kemp, A.J. Taylor and Rep. Katie Dempsey. On Thursday, April 13, Gov. Kemp held a bill signing ceremony for various education-related bills, including SB 45, at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. Rep. Dempsey attended the ceremony with A.J. Taylor, known as the “Epilepsy Warrior.” 

 Contributed
