Demolition work began Wednesday morning on the former American Legion building on Shorter Avenue. Plans for the two lots include a quick-service drive-thru coffee shop, called Scooter’s, as well as a Take 5 oil change station.
American Legion Post 5 Vice President Bruce Rood was on hand during the first stages of the demolition and looked at the building fondly.
"There's a lot of memories in that place," he said.
The Legion has called 5 Shorter Ave. home since long before the Coosa River levee was completed in 1939. The original building burned in a fire during the early 1970s and was rebuilt.
Like most buildings of that age, there was an increasing amount of upkeep. The costs of that upkeep, especially a roof that needed work, plus a reduced membership led to the eventual decision to move and downsize.
The veterans group has farm property off Jones Bend Road in the Glenwood area and uses it for meetings.
John Langston with Ecker Construction said the process of demolishing the building will take a few days, then they'll remove the debris over the course of a few days during the end of the week.
During that time, they're asking that locals who wish to use the trails atop the levee not park in the lots adjoining the building and will block entrance and exits to those lots.
For Legion members who wish to have a brick from the building, Langston said his crew would be gathering some of the bricks and placing them near the edge of the property, so post members could conveniently pick one up.
A 105mm Japanese cannon — dubbed Pistol Pete — was moved from its spot Tuesday in front of the Parks and Recreation headquarters onto a flatbed truck.
Floyd County Public Works and Loyd’s Wrecker Service crews volunteered their time and equipment early Tuesday to take Pete on to his next destination — to get some much needed work done.
The cannon’s wheels are made of wood and have deteriorated since they were last replaced in 2009. The woodwork will be replaced by public works crews and in prime shape when it’s relocated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 2632 Cedartown Highway.