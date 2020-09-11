Democratic Party candidate for the 14th Congressional District Kevin Van Ausdal officially announced on Friday afternoon he would be dropping out of the race.
“I am resigning from my race against Marjorie Taylor Greene. I am deeply saddened by the personal and family reasons that prevent me from continuing on as a candidate for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District," he said in a released statement. "Although all the details will remain my family’s alone, please understand this was not an easy decision. We are real people managing hard choices,” Van Ausdal stated in the release.
Van Ausdal is leaving Georgia and will be officially changing his residency, the release stated.
Once he has completed this process and updated his voter registration, he will be notifying the Georgia Secretary of State of his updated status.
The question is whether or not the Democratic Party can name a new candidate to the position.
The release from Van Ausdal stated the Georgia party seems to think so.
"Georgia law requires that a new candidate be named to fill the position for Democratic Nominee for Congress once Van Ausdal has officially been removed from the ballot," the release stated. "A similar process occurred earlier this year with the sudden passing of civil rights legend John Lewis, who was serving as the Member of Congress in Georgia’s 5th District."