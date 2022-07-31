Romans take in a large fresco inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built above the other more likely place for Jesus to have been laid to rest. A recent trip took about a dozen locals to holy sites in Israel.
Rome Rotary Past President Nancy Smith (from left) stands along with Israel’s Consul General to the Southeastern United States Anat Sultan-Dadon and incoming Rome Rotary President Mary Hardin Thornton in April 2022.
Doug Walker
Delta Air Lines will offer direct flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv.
The news follows years of dialogue between Delta executives, the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern U.S., and Israel’s Ministry of Tourism office to the Southern U.S.
Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon and Tourism Director Yael Golan, worked together, alongside others in the region, to highlight the significance and value of resuming a direct connection between Israel and the Southeast US.
“These flights will serve to further strengthen the close relations between Israel, the state of Georgia and the Southeast U.S. and will have a significant and positive impact on our relations in a wide range of fields including political, economic, academic, and cultural exchanges,”- said Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States.
Yael Golan, director of Israel's Ministry of Tourism office to the Southern United States, said “The direct route will significantly benefit both American and Israeli travelers by providing a direct link between the heart of the American South and Israel, creating an easier travel experience for one of our key markets. This will help travel from the southern U.S. to Israel reach new heights."
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a long-standing supporter of the bilateral relations with Israel, stated “Delta has a long history of connecting Georgia to the world, and this direct flight between Atlanta and Tel Aviv will provide our state with opportunities for continued growth with important economic partners. The state of Georgia proudly supports Delta’s priority to provide service to Tel Aviv and we look forward to delivering expanded travel options for Georgians, strengthening international ties and creating new relationships in the region.”
Tickets for flights between Hartsfield-Jackson and Ben Gurion airports were available for purchase as of July 30 for travel commencing May 10, 2023.