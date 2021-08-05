There's been a minor increase in COVID-19 vaccinations locally since the Delta variant has pushed hospitalizations higher, but it's still far from goals set out by public health agencies.
"We're seeing a slight increase, but not significant," Georgia Department of Health, Northwest District spokesman Logan Boss said. "Interest is still relatively flat."
The number of Floyd County residents who have been fully vaccinated increased a small amount, but remained at 33% of the population. The percentage of people who have gotten the first shot did increase recently to 37% but still well below much of the nation.
Current data models suggest the current wave, being termed as the third wave, of COVID-19 infections brought about by the Delta variant should crest in mid-to late August.
Those data models also predict with mask usage and social distancing the crest would be much smaller.
The difference between this wave and previous COVID-19 infection spikes is it's primarily among the unvaccinated and many more young people are being hospitalized with serious infections.
DPH reports show new infections in the 0-17 age group have surpassed the 60 and older group, which hasn't been the case in previous spikes. The primary age group for new infections is 30-59.
According to the Department of Public Health, from January 19 - July 27 only a very small percentage of vaccinated Georgians have experienced what has been termed as a break through infection.
During that time period only 0.12% of 8,908,598 vaccinated Georgians have tested positive for the disease, only 0.002853% vaccinated Georgians were hospitalized and only 0.00058% vaccinated Georgians have died.
In Georgia's region C, approximately 16% of all patients hospitalized are infected with COVID-19, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office.
In that same region that encompasses Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Carroll and other counties hospitals are currently at 95.7% capacity with ICU beds at 94.6% capacity and emergency department beds at 88.4% capacity.
What that means is if hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to climb, there is the potential for reduced service.
There have been reports of restrictions put in place on specialized life saving procedures for some of the worst COVID-19 infections, like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, as a result of the surge.
Locally Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center have had contingency plans in case of a COVID-19 hospitalization surge.
Locally, we haven't reached that point as of yet.
At this point FMC has not re-opened a 20-bed mobile hospital unit loaned by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. The beige unit located on the hospital complex was used to house COVID-19 patients in 2020 and 2021.