The organizer of a rally calling for justice in the death of a Cedartown man said she plans on continuing her efforts until she feels her demands are satisfied.
Beverly Hamilton, of Rockmart, took to Facebook to plan the peaceful rally, which took place Saturday in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 1. The cause behind the rally stems from the circumstances surrounding the death of Eric Keais last September.
The 38-year-old was hit by a vehicle driven by Ralph “Ryan” Dover III while riding his bicycle on North Main Street across from the Dollar General Market in Cedartown around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
According to a report from Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, Dover called attorney and state Rep. Trey Kelley and not 911.
So far Dover has not been officially charged with any crime and has not been arrested in relation to the incident.
Jack Browning, district attorney for the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit which includes Polk County, had intended to bring the case to the grand jury in March but the start of the COVID-19 pandemic halted all judicial proceedings.
