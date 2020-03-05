If attitude has anything to do with success, French wheelchair tennis star Stephane Houdet is likely to defy age and keep bringing home championships to Paris.
Houdet "credits" a motorcycle wreck when he was 25 with allowing him to play tennis professionally from a wheelchair.
Houdet will join close to 80 other wheelchair athletes in Rome March 11-15 for the International Tennis Federation Georgia Open at the Rome Tennis Center.
"I was so lucky to have that accident that changed my life to become the professional tennis player that I wanted to be as a child," Houdet said.
He actually turned pro in 2005 and reached number one in the International Tennis Federation's rankings in 2012. The Frenchman has more than 30 career championships on his resume. His first title came at the French Open.
"You are always looking for the next one," Houdet said.
At the age of 49, he is one of the older players on the pro circuit. He is particularly proud of his 2017 U.S. Open Championship because he was the oldest in the field and won the event.
He made history in 2014 when he won the calendar year Grand Slam of the Australian, French, Wimbledon and US Open events in doubles. He has won both the U.S. and French Open tournaments in singles twice each.
Maneuvering his wheelchair is the most difficult part of the game.
"I learned to play on my legs and this game is a little bit different," Houdet said. "The shortest way (to the ball) is not always the fastest way, so it is very difficult for me."
He has been working out with the French Paralympic training camp and is gearing up for the 2020 Tokyo games. He won the doubles in Rio in 2016.
When he played in Beijing he was lucky enough to be able to make a visit to the Great Wall, but did not get out much during the games in London or Rio, but did make it to the beach in Rio.
This will be Houdet's third trip to the Georgia Open in Rome.
"The facility is amazing, we have everything," Houdet said. "I haven't seen a lot of the city,"
The Frenchman won the 2018 Georgia Open defeating Guatavo Fernandez of Argentina in the finals. Last year he was defeated in the semi-finals by eventual champion and current world number one Shingo Kuneida of Japan.