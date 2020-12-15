Another two deaths from COVID-19 in Floyd County have put the county over the month by month mortality high mark set in August.
So far this month 18 Floyd County residents have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A total of 94 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Floyd County.
The two deadliest months, August and September, followed a summer surge in cases and hospitalizations. Unfortunately, in December the high numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have eclipsed previous highs.
There have been 686 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks -- nearly seven times the amount to be considered at risk for high virus transmission by the Georgia Department of Public health.
That new case rate, public health officials have said, coupled with an above 14% testing positivity rate may indicate that not enough testing has been done to show the actual spread of the virus.
Another factor that appears to have eclipsed the summer surge is the number of people in local hospitals with COVID-19.
The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency releases a daily report of the number of beds at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center occupied by patients infected with the disease.
The number of patients locally increased dramatically in late November and has remained high.
On Tuesday, there were 117 patients in local hospitals -- 63 at Floyd and 54 at Redmond. Representatives for both hospitals have said they have the capacity, if needed, to treat more patients.
A census of the state's regional coordinating hospitals in Region C -- which includes Floyd County -- shows many of the beds in the region are filling up. As of Tuesday, 846 of 909 general hospital beds are in use, 147 of 158 ICU beds are in use and 170 of 255 emergency department beds are in use.
Of those beds in Region C, 25.8% of patients hospitalized are infected with COVID-19.
Taking a look at the state, Georgia continued to report very high numbers. On Tuesday, the DPH report showed 7,647 new COVID-19 cases from PCR and rapid antigen testing as well as 374 more Georgians hospitalized with the disease.
The high numbers continue as the first vaccine shots began to be dispensed around the country. Locally, Floyd Medical Center is expecting a shipment of the vaccine as early as Wednesday.
Because initial COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited, the state is prioritizing healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities for vaccination.
The FDA is expected to give Moderna’s vaccine, which is very similar to the one developed by Pfizer, emergency use authorization later this week. A statement from the governor's office said if the approval is given, shipments of the Moderna vaccine should begin arriving in Georgia next week.