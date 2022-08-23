With a deadline fast approaching regarding distribution of sales tax proceeds, Rome and Floyd County leaders will meet once again Wednesday to potentially hash out a compromise.
Discussions, which continue at 2 p.m. in the Sam King Room at City Hall, have been ongoing for months. Rome currently receives 41.7% of the tax revenue, and is looking to increase that amount to 49%. Floyd County currently receives 56.5%, and Rome’s proposed increase would reduce that amount to 49.1%. The negotiations cover sales tax revenue for the next 10 years.
Cave Spring receives 1.8% and is expected to receive the same percentage in whatever agreement is reached.
Up to this point, Rome has pushed for a larger percentage of those funds. Floyd County, which currently receives a larger percentage of the revenue, is comfortable with the existing split.
If no agreement is reached by Friday, the state requires arbitration to resolve the dispute. At the end of discussions last week it was agreed that, barring an equitable agreement, both sides should prepare a list of arbiters they could trust along with an estimate of what arbitration might cost Rome and Floyd County taxpayers.
The process of arbitration, which by law is nonbinding, may buy Rome and Floyd County more time to reach agreement.
And while all parties have agreed that arbitration is an undesirable outcome to this months-long negotiation, no one has been willing to come off their positions enough to reach a solution.
City representatives have stated that Rome is the main economic driver in Floyd County and deserves a larger share of the revenue. Floyd County’s position is that they have double the population, pay for constitutionally mandated services like the Superior Court and the jail, and cannot weather a reduced revenue stream without cuts to services.
Rome representatives have stated city residents are paying for county services that they are not receiving, specifically for public works and the Floyd County Police Department. Floyd officials countered, stating there are 32 different service agreements between the two governments and many of them were renegotiated recently.
County officials have said they believe it should be possible to address some of the city’s concerns on a service by service basis, potentially providing additional coverage to specific areas where Rome has raised an issue.