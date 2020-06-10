A software issue concerning how Floyd County's results would be tabulated has stalled the counting of 11,000 or so absentee ballots, according to Floyd County's elections chief Robert Brady.
As of 10:30 a.m. the machines stalled while counting last night and they determined there was an issue with parsing votes between the two elections.
Georgia's presidential primary was postponed twice before Tuesday's election. The presidential primary was scheduled originally for March 24 but was postponed until May 19 after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency March 13 because of COVID-19. Extension of the public health emergency postponed the primary again until Tuesday. That race was combined with the state general election primary.
Brady said the problem with the software is causing issues in which the machines are tabulating the ballots. Normally, he said the entire process would be done in a couple of hours, but right now they're dead in the water.
At one point on Monday night, they had hoped the problem was resolved but after working to count more ballots issues kept cropping up. They are working on the issue now, and if there is an update it will be posted here.
An issue is there are over 11,000 absentee ballots waiting to be cast, which could easily sway the result of most, if not all, the races in this primary.
So far 25 out of 25 precincts have reported partial results. There are also over 11,000 absentee ballots which are being counted as well.
Sheriff: (Election day and early votes cast)
Tom Caldwell - 2,490
Ronnie Kilgo - 1,375
Dave Roberson - 4,267
Clerk of Court: (Election day and early votes cast)
Joe Costolnick - 3,763
Barbara Penson (I) - 4,079
Chief Magistrate: (Election day votes)
Justin Hight - 2,622
Gene Richardson (I) - 4,070
State House District 13 (Rome): (Election day votes)
Brad Barnes - 499
Katie Dempsey (I) - 1,755
51 of 154 precincts reporting, approximately 33 percent (Floyd County totals)
Marjorie Greene 24,597 - 40 percent (2,023)
John Cowan 10,847 - 18 percent (2,063)
John Barge 5,260 - 8 percent (591)
Clayton Fuller 4,819 - 8 percent (109)
Bill Hembree 4,542 - 7 percent (87)
Kevin Cooke 4,173 - 7 percent (170)
Matt Laughridge 4,057 - 7 percent (149)
Ben Bullock 2,831 - 5 percent (77)
Andy Gunther 771 - 1 percent (32)
Here is a link to statewide results including the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and state offices.
Even before workers began to tabulate votes, there were issues which Brady described more as annoyances. Tuesday morning.
Brady described the issues as a result of poll workers wanting elections officials to give their opinions on the issues.
"Nobody turned anybody away and nothing caused long lines," Brady said.
More than one precinct opened late this morning and one piece of voting equipment had a low battery and had to be replaced with another piece of equipment, Brady said.
There was no criteria that caused precincts to be open later, Brady said.