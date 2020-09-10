The annual downtown Rome Fiddlin' Fest set for Oct. 10 got the final green light Thursday from the Downtown Development Authority.
"We need to start getting back to normal," said DDA Chairman Bob Blumberg.
The event will be somewhat downsized from previous Fiddlin' Fests.
The hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. instead of noon to 8 p.m. and the number of vendors will be cut in half to approximately 30. The number of cars in the Armuchee Ruritan Club car show will also be reduced in order to allow for some degree of social distancing.
DDA Marketing Director Megan Otwell said that $5,000 of the budget for the event has already been earmarked for COVID-19-related safety precautions.
"We have got to go above and beyond for safety protocols," City Manager Sammy Rich said.
There will be extra signage to encourage social distancing, DDA Executive Director Aundi Lesley said. They will also put signage in front of booths to assist with spacing. Masks will be available for people who do not have one when they arrive for the event.
Lesley showed the DDA board results of a survey sent to downtown property and business owners, which drew 28 responses.
She told the board that one of the interesting requests was for additional marketing assistance for downtown merchants who have taken a serious hit during the pandemic.
The overwhelming majority of the respondents, 70.3%, said that the current economic climate was the biggest obstacle facing their business. Elaine Abercrombie, a member of the authority and operator of Greene's Jewelers, suggested that the DDA partner with the Rome Floyd Chamber on a campaign to help the merchants.
The No. 2 issue on the survey was parking -- which was identified by 59.2% of the responses as the biggest obstacle for their company.
The authority is looking for new members of its parking committee and encouraging people to become part of finding solutions to the parking issue. Anyone interested in joining that committee is encouraged to contact the DDA office at 706-235-4520.
On a positive note, only 7.4% of the responses said that public safety or crime is a problem.
Lesley said she also has spoken with Rome International Film Festival Director Seth Ingram about partnering on future events to help bring folks back to Broad Street.
The DDA also approved two facade grants Thursday.
Justin Pollard received a grant of $1,500 for work at Realty One at 242 North Fifth Ave. while Abercrombie was approved for $1,000 toward work on the facade at Greene's Jewelers.
Otwell also reported that 17 downtown merchants or groups would be participating in the International Parking Day observance Sept. 18 with booths set up in parking spaces in front of their business. The booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.