The COVID-19 public health emergency has prompted the Rome Downtown Development Authority to shift some of its plan of work options for 2020 to focus of assistance and retention of the small businesses that dominate the normally vibrant downtown district.
Downtown Development Director Amanda Carter told her board of directors that one of the primary orders of business will be to make sure that downtown merchants are aware of the emergency Community Development Block Grant of $256,000 that has been awarded to the city through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city has decided to make $5,000 grants available to small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus.
HUD is reviewing the city's plans for the money and final approval from the agency is expected within a matter of days.
"It is a citywide program and only 51 businesses, in this first phase, will receive that, Carter said. "We expect a very high volume of applicants."
A special review panel will score each application in an effort to make the application process as fair as possible.
"Ideally, I think Bekki Fox is hoping that we'll have a second wave of money and that will help more businesses," Carter said.
The authority approved an amendment to the Business Improvement District budget, adding a line item for COVID-19 related marketing expenses. Carter said she felt it was important to make sure there was a strict accounting for items that were purchased and used to assist the downtown merchants, such as curbside pick-up signs that were distributed to restaurants thorough the downtown community.
Carter also said that since so many events have been canceled because of the pandemic, there is likely to be a surplus in the BID budget at the end of the year that does not necessarily have to be spent. That surplus can be rolled into promotions and events in 2021 when business returns operations and special event activities return to something more normal.
The DDA is going to roll out a revival of its Downtown Dollars program to spur interest in shopping across the downtown district. The Downtown Dollars are gift certificates which can be purchased at the DDA office in the Carnegie Building and used at any participating merchant.
"We've rebranded it and put our logo on it to make it stand out," said Megan Otwell, downtown marketing director.
Until the program is in place for a while, Otwell said, it may still be a good idea to make sure businesses are aware of the program before attempting to make a purchase.
"I'm hoping it's universally accepted," Otwell said.
Otwell also said the DDA would be giving away Downtown Dollars during promotions on social media next week.
City Manager Sammy Rich told the authority that the search has already begun for a replacement for Carter. Her last day in office will be June 11. She is leaving to assume management at Whistle Britches, a women's clothing boutique at 206 Broad Street.