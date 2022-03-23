Over 30 local students were announced as winners Wednesday in the Rome's 2022 Downtown Art Contest.
Students were invited to submit art to help enhance the vibrancy of Downtown Rome. Selected artwork will be installed throughout downtown over the next week and will remain up through the annual Ellen Axson Wilson ArtWalk in May.
They were overwhelmed by all of the amazing entries received and impressed by local student’s talents displayed in the submissions, Megan Otwell the office's marketing and event coordinator said.
"The DDA would like to thank all the teachers who encouraged their students to participate and who worked to help share the talents of their students," she said.
Here are the winners for the 2022 Downtown Art Contest:
From Armuchee High School, taught by Jennifer Dougherty, winners are Alexandria Helton, Katie Leonard, Ava Shirah, Zach Wright, Owen Buffington, Gaby Reyes, Sofia Abshire, Andrew Payne, Aidan Mowery, Alyssa Godfrey, Emily Green, Emmy Carney, and Jaylin Bryan.
From Darlington School, taught by Jenifer Thoem, winners are Georgia Kines, Temira Bolds, and Lily Fine.
From West End Elementary, taught by Sally Hagge-Bailey, winner is June Schlosser.
From Garden Lakes Elementary, taught by Dixie Burnett, winner is Isabelle Schultz.
From Model Middle, taught by Allison Holcomb, winners are Jacob Gravitt and Carter Koehler.
From Pepperell High school, taught by Cristie Smith, winners are Nadia Haas, Ava Hendrix, Carson Shell, Emma Atkins, Jolie Herring, and Hannah Burkhalter.
From Rome High School, taught by Jordan Keith and Cole Miller, winners are Teresa Nguyen, Tamara Wright Brant, and Allison Tanksley.
From Saint Mary's Catholic School, taught by Megan Hunsaker, winner is Isaiah Perez.
The DDA encourages the public to visit Downtown Rome to view all the artwork on display. For a chance to have your selfies with the art and any beautiful photos you've captured featured, tag @DowntownRomeGA or email images to downtown@romega.us.