The Davies Shelters’ longstanding partnership with Briggs & Associates is helping homeless people in Rome find steady employment.
Based in Roswell, Briggs is a supported-employment agency that focuses on individuals with special needs. Devon Smyth, executive director for the shelters, said the company provides mental heath evaluations and resources to those with intellectual and developmental differences.
“Our partnership with Briggs allows us to make sure that guests that may otherwise not be employable are employed,” Smyth stated.
Over its 20-year history in Rome, The Davies Shelters has worked to remove barriers people face when trying to create financial stability for themselves.
The organization provides housing to 12 women — 4 of whom have children — and 16 men, Smyth said, and she wants to ensure all guests leave with stable and secure lives.
“The work that Briggs does is that our guests go to work and stay at work,” she stated. “And that may not be the same job forever, but it gets them in the door places and gets them situated for success. So that’s the thing we really do appreciate.”
“We have a number of partners in the community and Briggs happens to be the one that is really working diligently to help our guests and others in the community... to find work and stay employed,” Smyth said.