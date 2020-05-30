The William S. Davies Shelter's Full Moon Feast is going virtual this year, with the shelter selling take home meals to prepare.
"It's foods we have grown or sourced locally from other community partners," Devon Smyth said.
Smyth, the executive director of the non-profit, had originally planned to do a big sit down dinner for the spring, including bluegrass music and Davies shelter employees and volunteers sharing stories about the organization and gardens.
However, after the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in the spring, Smyth began looking at various ways to still put on the dinner.
The director, along with the help of LaTonya Burrell of the Seven Hills Supper Club, came up with the idea to create a three course meal kit for people to take back home and prepare themselves.
The meal kit box will include printed instructions as well as a link to video instructions by the chef for families to follow while they cook. The video will also give people a virtual tour of the Davies Shelter gardens and an interview with Burrell herself.
The meal kits will include ingredients from the Davies Shelter gardens, Lyons Bridge Beef, Tucker Farms and Dogwood Garden at Berry College. The menu includes grilled lamb chops, braised spring greens with garlic and other spices, a mixed green salad with pickled radishes and sugar snap peas, herbed basmati rice and mullberry cobbler.
All money goes to the Davies Shelter gardens, which is managed by Tim Hayes.
The virtual dinner takes place Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $80 for two people or $150 for four people. The kits will be ready by Friday mid-afternoon and can either be picked up at the Davies Shelter at 132 East 18th St. or be delivered for $10.
For an extra $50 donation, people can get a garden consultation with Hayes. Tickets will be sold until noon on Thursday and be found on the Eventbrite page "Full Moon Feast- A Virtual Farm to Table Experience."