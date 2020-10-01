The Williams S. Davies Homeless Shelter Farm Bus program got a huge shot in the arm Thursday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a three-year $212,000 grant award to the program.
The grant comes just one week after the Davies Shelter was awarded a $50,000 USDA grant to fund the organization’s farmer training program.
The news three-year grant will provide funding for the shelter’s mobile farmers market program, the Davies Farm Bus, as well as development of a line of ready-to-eat products to be sold on the bus.
The Farm Bus was inaugurated in 2019 to sell excess produce from its South Meadows farm and community gardens. St. Mary’s School donated the used 20-passenger school bus which was retrofitted into a mobile market stand by Berry College’s Creative Technologies program.
“The Farm Bus has been a great tool to increase the visibility of the Davies Shelter in the community while also getting healthy produce into some places that lack access to healthy foods," said Devon Smyth, executive director at the Davies Shelter. "This funding will really allow us to take it to the next level, to reach more people, and also provide job training for several shelter guests.”
A new line of ready-to-eat products are planned in conjunction with Elevation House. The grant also includes funding for food safety improvements and up to nine additional part-time positions.
“We’ll be partnering with Elevation House to develop new products like pre-made salads that their members will be paid to make. This will also help us solidify relationships with other local farmers and producers in the area,” said project director Bobby Jones, currently the interim director for the South Rome Redevelopment Corp.
The new grant award comes as the Davies Shelter finishes a two-week-long online fundraiser that brought in nearly $20,000 to help meet the matching fund requirement for the $50,000 Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program grant announced last week.