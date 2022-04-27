David Cross, the now-former Rome Braves General Manager, is leaving the team and business manager Bob Askin is acting as interim manager.
Amid reports first among fans attending Tuesday night's 17-1 win over visiting Greensboro, rumors continued to spread that Cross, the Rome Braves vice president and general manager Cross was leaving the team.
The Rome Braves confirmed that information late Tuesday.
“David Cross is no longer with the Braves Organization as he has decided to join his family back in Virginia. We are happy for him and thankful for the time he spent in Rome. As of right now, we are fully operating with our current front office staff."
Cross, a prolific Twitter contributor usually on sports issues, had not posted any updates as of Wednesday morning. Cross's exit comes after a relatively brief stay with Rome.
He was named general manager in December 2019 after 20 years as GM of the Atlanta Braves' Danville farm team, also the Braves. Cross had been in minor league baseball 21 years at the time.
He replaced Rome's second manager, Jim Bishop, who left the team in a surprise move following the 2019 season. Bishop had replaced Mike Dunn, Rome's first general manager who had been promoted to run the organization's then-developing North Port spring training campus in Southwest Florida.
Cross joined Rome amid several million dollars in upgrades and updates at then-State Mutual Stadium; part of it was paid by the 2017 extra-penny sales tax package and the team's parent organization.
Rome was to host South Atlantic League all-star game for the second time since 2013 that June. But by March 2020, the initial wave of covid was spreading and eventually shut down spring training for the season. Eventually Major League Baseball would stage a 60-game season while Rome and the rest of the minor leagues would be idle.
The 2021 Rome season opened amid COVID protocols limiting attendance and a shorter, later schedule. Cross would work with first-year field manager Kanekoa Texeira while also monitoring construction updates including what became a stubborn schedule to finish the enclosure of the former Tango Terrace adjoining the suite level and press box. It likewise was the season where Major League Baseball took over minor league operations and the Rome team had been promoted from "low A" to "High A" competition.
This year likewise brought change. For one, the Atlanta Braves' system sold its minor league holdings, including Rome, to Diamond Baseball Holdings. Then, prior to the first home game of the season, the team announced a new naming rights partner, AdventHealth, parent of the former Redmond Regional and Gordon hospitals.
Rome is off to a 10-6 start on the 2022 season, a game out of first place in the South Atlantic League South. Rome pummeled visiting Greensboro 17-1 Tuesday night and the rematch is today at 11 a.m.