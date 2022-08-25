Guests at the 2021 Empty Bowls event show off the handmade bowls they received as a gift for purchasing tickets. The 2022 event is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Rome Civic Center. Tickets will go on sale soon and will be $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
The 19th annual Empty Bowls event will take place on Monday, Nov. 14, at the Rome Civic Center.
Empty Bowls is a community event in which people purchase tickets and receive a simple meal they can enjoy with others at the Civic Center or simply take home. For many attendees, the highlight of the event is getting to take home their bowl -- made by a local potter.
Lisa Smith, Rome's director of tourism and one of the event's organizers, said they're trying to get back to a pre-covid format.
This year's event will feature a choice of soups, salad, bread, cookies, sweet tea, unsweet tea and water. Smith said they're seeking restaurant donations for the soups.
There will also be live music and an online auction of jewelry created by local artist Julie Windler.
Each of the take-home bowls is a unique, handmade piece. This year's potters aren't just local. They represent a variety of locations including Buchanan, Rockmart, Cedartown and even as far away as Yellowstone.
"But we still have lots of great local potters from places like Earthworks, Berry College and Rome High," Smith said.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door (if there are any left.) Tickets aren't available just yet, Smith said, but when they are, they'll be on sale at the Visitors Center on Jackson Hill.
Funds raised from the Empty Bowls event usually benefit a local nonprofit. Last year's event generated $6,691 for the Community Kitchen. Smith said this year's recipient or recipients haven't been chosen yet. The organizing committee is accepting applications from area nonprofits. Applicants cannot receive state, federal or local funding for food.
Smith said most likely they would only print 250 tickets, so she urged the community to purchase tickets as early as possible since they sell out each year.
"We're really like to get back to making this an old-school community event again," Smith said. "We want to keep (founder) Tesa Dupree's memory alive."