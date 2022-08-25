Empty Bowls

Guests at the 2021 Empty Bowls event show off the handmade bowls they received as a gift for purchasing tickets. The 2022 event is scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Rome Civic Center. Tickets will go on sale soon and will be $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

 Severo Avila
