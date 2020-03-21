When Darlington School decided to hold an extended Spring Break due to coronavirus concerns, school officials knew their international students at the boarding school may have had a difficult time getting home with international travel bans.
The Chinese students were especially considered because that’s where the outbreak of COVID-19 began. With that, the school decided to host an on campus Spring Break for international students where they could prep for SAT and participate in various cultural experiences.
“We had a group of students who originally planned to go home or their parents planned to come here,” said Tara Inman, the dean of students for global education at the school. Due to the outbreak, their parents thought it may be best if their kids stay put for the time being. However, they wanted to make sure the students were still being enriched.
“Their parents were really happy to have them here on campus where they’re able to still engage on campus,” Inman said, “and when it’s not raining they were able to be outside.”
The students also worked on preparation for college admissions tests, especially the ones that focus on foreign languages like the Test of English as a Foreign Language. They also got more concentrated learning from their usual teachers in subjects like World History.
When asked why continue to have students do school work during what is supposed to be their Spring Break, Inman said ultimately, it was because of the concern of the parents.
“We didn’t decide what they needed, we asked,” Inman said. “The parents were the ones really driving the class.” While at first, students might not have been that excited to complete school work, they eventually came around and were appreciative of the opportunity.
“They were very grateful to be here for the opportunity, particularly as the virus got worse in retrospect.”
Test prep and school wasn’t the only thing they did. They also had a Chinese chef come on campus and cook traditional food. Along with this, weather permitting, they were able to have fun game nights, along with a movie night in the school’s cinema room.
Darlington has been in situations before where extra care was needed to care for international students. When Hurricane Dorian nearly wiped out the Bahamas in 2019, people rallied behind their Bahamian students.
“There was this real recognition that this is part of our community that needs special care, and our faculty always rises to that,” Inman said. “I think there’s a lot of buy in to the Darlington way. It’s who we are as a school.”